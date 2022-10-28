Great opportunity for 10th & 12th passed candidates to get direct job in DRDO, check details

Candidates who have passed 10th/12th /Bachelor’s degree/Master’s degree from recognised Board or institutes have a great opportunity to get a job in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to the DRDO recruitment notification, the eligible candidates can apply for the various posts under CEPTAM (Admin and Allied cadre).

DRDO CEPTAM vacancy details:

Important dates:

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 7th December 2022

Opening Date For Online Application: 07th November 2022, Time: 1000 Hrs

Closing Date For Submission of Application: 7th December 2022, Time: 1700 Hrs

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT): To be Announced on DRDO website

Name and number of posts:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): 33

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): 215

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 123

Administrative Assistant (English Typing): 250

Administrative Assistant (Hindi Typing): 12

Store Assistant (English Typing): 134

Store Assistant (Hindi Typing): 4

Security Assistant: 41

Vehicle Operator: 145

Fire Engine Driver: 18

Fireman: 86

Total Posts: 1061

DRDO CEPTAM recruitment age limit:

The applicants should not be below 18 years of age and the more than 30 years of age.

Educational qualification of DRDO CEPTAM job vacancy:

To be part of the DRDO job drive, the applicants must have passed 10th/12th /Bachelor’s degree/Master’s degree from recognised Board or Institute.

DRDO CEPTAM recruitment remuneration:

Pay Level-2: Rs 19,900-63,200

Pay Level-4: Rs 25,500-81,100

Pay Level-6: Rs 35,400-1,12,400

Application fee for DRDO jobs:

While the candidates who belong to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while the SC/ ST/ Women/ESM/ PWD candidates can apply free of cost.

Click here to read the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2022.

Click here to visit the official website of DRDO.