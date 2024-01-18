Fresh ONGC recruitment notification issued, apply now to get salary of Rs 1,05,000

A total of 22 vacant posts Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO) and Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO) will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

By Subadh Nayak 0
ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment
Chat on WhatsApp

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a “Maharatna” Public Sector Enterprise, and India’s flagship energy major engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas in India and abroad, intends to engage several different vacancies at WOU, Mumbai

A total of 22 vacant posts Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO) and Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO) will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Doctors on contract basis on the following posts at its locations in Mumbai/Panvel:

  • Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days On/Off))
  • Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO)

The period of contract shall be till 30/06/2024. The job is purely on contract basis and does not carry any liability on the part of ONGC to grant regular appointment at any stage.

Name of Posts:

  • Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): 21
  • Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): 1

Qualification & Experience:

  • Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.)
  • Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.)

Remuneration (per month):

  • Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): Rs 1,05,000.
  • Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): Rs.1,00,000.

Age Limits:

  • The upper age limit for male candidates applying for Contract Medical Officer- Field Duty (Offshore) is 60 years of age as on 30/06/2024.
  • The upper age limit for female candidates applying for Contract Medical Officer- Field Duty (Offshore) is 45 years. However, Female employees can be posted to offshore after attaining 45 years of age subject to medical clearance.
  • For the remaining post(s) there is no maximum age limit for applying.

How to apply for ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment:

  • Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on our Registration weblink. The registration site shall remain open from 18-01-2024 to 24-01-2024.

Important dates of ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment:

  • Start of Application: 18-01-2024
  • End Date for Application: 24-01-2024, 18:00 Hours

Click here to read the ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment notification.

Also Read: OSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For JEO, And JA Posts; Check Details Here

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.