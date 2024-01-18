Fresh ONGC recruitment notification issued, apply now to get salary of Rs 1,05,000
A total of 22 vacant posts Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO) and Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO) will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a “Maharatna” Public Sector Enterprise, and India’s flagship energy major engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas in India and abroad, intends to engage several different vacancies at WOU, Mumbai
Doctors on contract basis on the following posts at its locations in Mumbai/Panvel:
- Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days On/Off))
- Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO)
The period of contract shall be till 30/06/2024. The job is purely on contract basis and does not carry any liability on the part of ONGC to grant regular appointment at any stage.
Name of Posts:
- Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): 21
- Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): 1
Qualification & Experience:
- Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.)
- Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.)
Remuneration (per month):
- Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty (FMO): Rs 1,05,000.
- Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): Rs.1,00,000.
Age Limits:
- The upper age limit for male candidates applying for Contract Medical Officer- Field Duty (Offshore) is 60 years of age as on 30/06/2024.
- The upper age limit for female candidates applying for Contract Medical Officer- Field Duty (Offshore) is 45 years. However, Female employees can be posted to offshore after attaining 45 years of age subject to medical clearance.
- For the remaining post(s) there is no maximum age limit for applying.
How to apply for ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment:
- Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on our Registration weblink. The registration site shall remain open from 18-01-2024 to 24-01-2024.
Important dates of ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment:
- Start of Application: 18-01-2024
- End Date for Application: 24-01-2024, 18:00 Hours
Click here to read the ONGC Contract Medical Officers recruitment notification.