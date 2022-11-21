Fresh notification for SAIL job vacancy issued, check details

A fresh job notification has been issued by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for the recruitment of 259 vacant posts in its Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP).

The online application for the recruitment drive will begin on November 26 and will continue till December 17, 2022.

SAIL job vacancy details:

Attendant and Technician (Trainee): 54

Operator and Technician (Boiler Operation S3): 43

Operator and Technician (Trainee): 24

Operator and Technician (Boiler Operation S1): 23

Assistant Manager: 22

Mining Mate: 17

Blaster: 17

Mines Foreman: 16

Consultant: 8

Operator and Technician (Electrical Supervisor): 8

Fireman and Fire Engine Driver (Trainee): 8

Manager: 6

Medical Officer: 5

Surveyor: 4

Senior Consultant: 2

Deputy Manager: 2

Educational qualification:

The applicants must have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, MBBS, M.Sc, M.Ch, DM/ DNB, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognised board or University.

Age limits:

The candidates should not be more than 44 year old as on December 17, 2022. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Application fee:

For E1 Grade Posts

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 700

SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM Candidates: Rs 200

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 700 SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM Candidates: Rs 200 For S3 Grade Posts

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 500

SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM Candidates: Rs 150

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 500 SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM Candidates: Rs 150 For S1 Grade Posts

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates: Rs 300

SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM Candidates: Rs 100

Selection Process:

Applicants will be selected based on their performances in Written Test, Interview, Skill Test/Physical Ability Test/ Driving Test.

Click here to read the SAIL job vacancy notification.