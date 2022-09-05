DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for over 1900 posts, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400 per month

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The registration has started on September 3 and will last until September 23.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of application: September 3, 2022. 10 AM

Last date of application: September 23, 2022. 5 PM

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

No. of posts : 1075

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 10

Automobile Engineering : 15

Botany : 3

Chemical Engineering : 35

Chemistry : 58

Civil Engineering : 25

Computer Science : 167

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 17

Electrical Engineering : 68

Electronics & Instrumentation : 31

Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : 192

Instrumentation : 17

Library Science : 23

Mathematics : 13

Mechanical Engineering : 294

Metallurgy : 21

Medical Lab Technology (MLT) : 16

Photography : 8

Physics : 32

Printing Technology : 5

Psychology : 11

Textile : 5

Zoology : 9

Name of post : Technician-A (Tech-A)

No. of posts : 826

Discipline wise vacancies :

Automobile : 5

Book Binder : 20

Carpenter : 12

CNC Operator : 9

COPA : 139

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 35

DTP Operator : 8

Electrician : 106

Electronics : 113

Fitter : 127

Grinder : 7

Machinist : 89

Mechanic (Diesel) : 4

Mill Wright Mechanic : 8

Motor Mechanic : 13

Painter : 3

Photographer : 11

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 8

Sheet Metal Worker : 14

Turner : 45

Welder : 50

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Science Or Diploma in Engineering or Technology or Computer Science or Allied Subjects, recognised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in the required Discipline.

Technician-A (Tech-A): Applicant must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. They must also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

Technician A: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Level-2 as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules)

Technician-A (Tech-A): Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules).

Selection process

The selection process is based on a multi-stage process that includes a CBT exam to shortlist them. A final merit list of the selected candidates will be created, which will be forwarded to the various appointing authorities in the labs and installations, who will subsequently issue the employment letters to the individuals.

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply online at official website of DRDO website (https://www.drdo.gov.in ). The online application portal will remain active from 3rd Sep 2022 (1000 Hrs) till 23rd Sep 2022 (1700 Hrs).

Application Fees :

Non-refundable/Non- transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the candidate.

All women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here to read the DRDO Recruitment Notification

Apply Here