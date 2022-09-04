SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply now for the post of 714 Specialist Cadre Officers

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications to fill up vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). The total vacancies under the notification are 714. Out of the total vacancies, 19 posts are on a regular basis, 665 posts are contractual basis and the remaining 30 are on a regular cadre and contractual basis.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: August 31, 2022

Last date of SBI SCO application – September 20, 2022

SBI SCO 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of post Vacanct posts Age Nature of job Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) 11 Min- 26 Max-35 (Regular) Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) 5 Min-24 Max-32 (Regular) System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator 3 Min-24 Max-32 (Regular) Manager (Business Process) 1 Min-30 Max-40 Contract basis Central Operations Team – Support 2 Min-30 Max-40 Contract basis Manager (Business Development) 2 Min-30 Max-40 Contract basis Project Development Manager (Business) 2 Min-30 Max-40 Contract basis Relationship Manager 335 Min-23 Max-35 Contract basis Investment Officer 52 Min-28 Max-40 Contract basis Senior Relationship Manager 147 Min-26 Max-38 Contract basis Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 37 Min-28 Max-40 Contract basis Regional Head 12 Min-35 Max-50 Contract basis Customer Relationship Executive 75 Min-20 Max-35 Contract basis Assistant Manager (Dot NET Developer) 5 Max-32 (Regular) Deputy Manager (Dot NET Developer) 4 Max-35 (Regular) Assistant Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Max-32 (Regular) Deputy Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Max-35 (Regular) Deputy Manager (AI / ML Developer) 1 Max-34 (Regular) Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator) 2 Max-32 (Regular) Assistant Manager (Linux administrator) 2 Max-32 (Regular) Deputy Manager (Database administrator) 1 Max-35 (Regular) Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator) 1 Max-35 (Regular) Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer) 1 Max-34 (Regular) Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations) 1 Max-37 contractual Senior Special Executive (DevOps) 1 Max-37 contractual Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer) 1 Max-36 contractual Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology) 1 Max-37 contractual Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer) 1 Max-37 contractual

How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode at SBI official website https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before September 20, 2022. Applicant should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc by email.

Application Fee

General/ OBC/EWS candidates – Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD candidate – No Fee

Candidates interested for the above mentioned posts can check details about qualifications, required experience, pay scale by clicking on the links below.

