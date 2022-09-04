SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply now for the post of 714 Specialist Cadre Officers
State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications to fill up vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). The total vacancies under the notification are 714. Out of the total vacancies, 19 posts are on a regular basis, 665 posts are contractual basis and the remaining 30 are on a regular cadre and contractual basis.
For more information on recruitment like online application links, notifications, last date, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details, candidates can check the article below.
Important Dates
Starting date of application: August 31, 2022
Last date of SBI SCO application – September 20, 2022
SBI SCO 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of post
|Vacanct posts
|Age
|Nature of job
|Manager (Data
ScientistSpecialist)
|11
|Min- 26
Max-35
|(Regular)
|Dy. Manager (Data
ScientistSpecialist)
|5
|Min-24
Max-32
|(Regular)
|System Officer
(Specialist)-
i. Database
Administrator
ii. Application
Administrator
iii. System
Administrator
|3
|Min-24
Max-32
|(Regular)
|Manager (Business Process)
|1
|Min-30
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Central Operations Team – Support
|2
|Min-30
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Manager (Business Development)
|2
|Min-30
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Project Development Manager (Business)
|2
|Min-30
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Relationship Manager
|335
|Min-23
Max-35
|Contract basis
|Investment Officer
|52
|Min-28
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Senior Relationship Manager
|147
|Min-26
Max-38
|Contract basis
|Relationship Manager (Team Lead)
|37
|Min-28
Max-40
|Contract basis
|Regional Head
|12
|Min-35
Max-50
|Contract basis
|Customer Relationship Executive
|75
|Min-20
Max-35
|Contract basis
|Assistant Manager (Dot NET Developer)
|5
|Max-32
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (Dot NET Developer)
|4
|Max-35
|(Regular)
|Assistant Manager (JAVA Developer)
|4
|Max-32
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (JAVA Developer)
|4
|Max-35
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (AI / ML Developer)
|1
|Max-34
|(Regular)
|Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator)
|2
|Max-32
|(Regular)
|Assistant Manager (Linux administrator)
|2
|Max-32
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (Database administrator)
|1
|Max-35
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator)
|1
|Max-35
|(Regular)
|Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer)
|1
|Max-34
|(Regular)
|Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations)
|1
|Max-37
|contractual
|Senior Special Executive (DevOps)
|1
|Max-37
|contractual
|Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer)
|1
|Max-36
|contractual
|Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology)
|1
|Max-37
|contractual
|Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer)
|1
|Max-37
|contractual
How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode at SBI official website https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before September 20, 2022. Applicant should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc by email.
Application Fee
General/ OBC/EWS candidates – Rs 750
SC/ST/PWD candidate – No Fee
Candidates interested for the above mentioned posts can check details about qualifications, required experience, pay scale by clicking on the links below.