Sbi sco recruitment 2022 
File Photo

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply now for the post of 714 Specialist Cadre Officers

By Pratyay 0

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications to fill up vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). The total vacancies under the notification are 714. Out of the total vacancies, 19 posts are on a regular basis, 665 posts are contractual basis and the remaining 30 are on a regular cadre and contractual basis.

For more information on recruitment like online application links, notifications, last date, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details, candidates can check the article below.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: August 31, 2022

Last date of SBI SCO application – September 20, 2022

SBI SCO 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of post Vacanct posts Age Nature of job
Manager (Data

ScientistSpecialist)

 11 Min- 26

Max-35

 (Regular)
Dy. Manager (Data

ScientistSpecialist)

 5 Min-24

Max-32

 (Regular)
System Officer

(Specialist)-

i. Database

Administrator

ii. Application

Administrator

iii. System

Administrator

 3 Min-24

Max-32

 (Regular)
Manager (Business Process) 1 Min-30

Max-40

 Contract basis
Central Operations Team – Support 2 Min-30

Max-40

 Contract basis
Manager (Business Development) 2 Min-30

Max-40

 Contract basis
Project Development Manager (Business) 2 Min-30

Max-40

 Contract basis
Relationship Manager 335 Min-23

Max-35

 Contract basis
Investment Officer 52 Min-28

Max-40

 Contract basis
Senior Relationship Manager 147 Min-26

Max-38

 Contract basis
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 37 Min-28

Max-40

 Contract basis
Regional Head 12 Min-35

Max-50

 Contract basis
Customer Relationship Executive 75 Min-20

Max-35

 Contract basis
Assistant Manager (Dot NET Developer) 5 Max-32 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (Dot NET Developer) 4 Max-35 (Regular)
Assistant Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Max-32 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Max-35 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (AI / ML Developer) 1 Max-34 (Regular)
Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator) 2 Max-32 (Regular)
Assistant Manager (Linux administrator) 2 Max-32 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (Database administrator) 1 Max-35 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator) 1 Max-35 (Regular)
Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer) 1 Max-34 (Regular)
Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations) 1 Max-37 contractual
Senior Special Executive (DevOps) 1 Max-37 contractual
Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer) 1 Max-36 contractual
Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology) 1 Max-37 contractual
Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer) 1 Max-37 contractual

 

 How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode at SBI official website https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before September 20, 2022. Applicant should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc by email.

 Application Fee

General/ OBC/EWS candidates – Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD candidate – No Fee

Candidates interested for the above mentioned posts can check details about qualifications, required experience, pay scale by clicking on the links below.

Link 1

Link 2

Link 3

Click here to apply online

