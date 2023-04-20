Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Apply for Videographer vacancies, check details

Prasar Bharati has invited applications to fill up videographer’s post at Doordarshan News (DD News) on full time contract basis. Doordarshan has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up for 41 posts. Shortlisted candidates will be posted at New Delhi.

Applicants can submit their forms on applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the publication of the advertisement.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Opening Date: April 18

Closing Date: 15 Days from the notification release date

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Videographer: 41 posts

Place of work: New Delhi

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board.

Degree or diploma in Cinematography or Videography from a recognized university or institute.

Desirable qualification: Candidates who have experience in MOJO (mobile journalism) and have completed a short film-making course are preferred.

Work experience of at least 5 years in the field of videography or cinematography or any other relevant field.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be aged below 40 years as on April 18, 2023.

How to apply for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website applications.prasarbharati.org.

Look for the registration window on the homepage and click on it.

Register yourself by providing the required information and login to your account.

Fill out all the required details and submit it.

Print a copy of the application for future reference.

For more details regarding salary and other details visit the official website by clicking here.

