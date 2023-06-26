Deadline for online application of NTPC Executive vacancy 2023 ending shortly, apply now

The deadline for online application of Executive (LA/R&R) vacancy 2023 by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) is ending shortly.

A total of 15 posts of Executive (LA/R&R) will be filled up during this recruitment drive and the job seekers can apply online on or before June 28.

NTPC Executive vacancy 2023 details:

Name of Post:

  • Executive (LA/R&R) – 15 Posts

Qualification:

  • PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ PG Programme in Rural Management/ Rural Development/ Displacement/ Resettlement/ Rehabilitation/ Community Development/ Local Governance / Local Development/ Livelihoods /Social Entrepreneurship/Social Development/ Social Administration/ Sustainable Development/ Development Policy & Practice/ Development Studies or MSW or MBA or Graduate in Engineering from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience Requirement:

  • Minimum 2 years experience in conducting/review/analysis/ monitoring of socio economic surveys (SES), Study and analysis of viability of various rehabilitation options, RAP Plan & Implementation, handling R&R matters. Consultation with stake holders through participatory tools like rural appraisal, public hearings, VDAC etc. Candidates with experience of handing matters related to land acquisition under LA/CBA and handling R&R activities in thermal/ coal mining/ hydro projects, experience in handling the CSR provisions of Companies Act, Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act-2013 and implementation of the guidelines will be preferred.

Tenure of Engagement:

  • 3 Years (extendable upto 02 years based on requirement)

Remunaretions:

  • Monthly Consolidated Amount Rs. 90000/-. Additionally, HRA/Company Accommodation and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Upper Age Limit:

  • 35 Years

How to apply:

  • Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidate. Candidate belonging to General/ EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Important dates:

  • Commencement of online application: 14.06.2023
  • Last date for online application: 28.06.2023

Click here to read the NTPC Executive vacancy 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC).

