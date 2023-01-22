Recruitment

CISF constable recruitment 2023: Online application begins; Candidates with class 10 certificate can apply

CISF constable recruitment 2023

Good news for the people who are in search of central government. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Constables.

A total of 451 posts including 183 Constable/Driver – Direct and 268 Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

They must keep in mind that the closing/last date of submission of online application is 22/02/2023 (2300 Hrs).

CISF constable recruitment 2023 details:

  • Constable/Driver – Direct: 183
  • Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct: 268
  • Total: 451

Age Criteria:

  • Between 21 to 27 years. The crucial date for determining age limit will be the closingdate for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 22/02/2023 including forthe candidates of North East region.

Educational Qualification:

  • The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from arecognized Board.
  • Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric/10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Driving Licence:

  • The candidate should have a valid driving licence in the following type of vehicles:
  • Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle (HMV/TV)
  • Light Motor Vehicle
  • Motor cycle with gear

How to Apply:

  • Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of CISF i.e.www.cisfrectt.in.

Click here to read the CISF constable recruitment 2023 notification.

