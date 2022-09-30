Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 posts in different categories

The Central Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of various officer posts (110) under different departments. The vacant posts offered under the national bank include categories like IT, Law, Finance, etc. Interested candidates who want to apply for the post should check the detailed notification on the bank’s official website.

Important Dates

Online Application Starting Date: 28/09/2022

Online Application Closing Date: 17/10/2022

Editing Application Closing Date: 17/10/2022

Last Day to Print Application: 01/11/2022

Online Fee Payment: 28/09/2022 to 17/10/2022

Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 850 + GST

For SC/ST candidates: Rs 175 + GST

Payment: Online Mode Only

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

Vacancy Details

IT

A total of 36 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a Degree in Engineering. The age limit for the post is 35-50 years.

Economist

A total of 3 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a PG in Economics/ Banking/ Commerce/ Economic Policy/ Public Policy. The age limit for the post is 30-45 years.

Data Scientist

A total of 1 vacancy is offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a B.E./ B.Tech/ PG (Relevant Discipline). The age limit for the post is 28-35 years.

Risk Manager

A total of 21 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a PG in B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma (FRM/ CFA). The age limit for the post is 20-35 years.

IT SOC Analyst

A total of 1 vacancy is offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a Degree in Engineering. The age limit for the post is 26-40 years.

IT Security Analyst

A total of 1 vacancy is offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a Degree (Engg.)/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science). The age limit for the post is 26-35 years.

Technical Officer (Credit)

A total of 15 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a Degree (Civil/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Textile/ Chemical). The age limit for the post is 26-34 years.

Credit Officer

A total of 8 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need CA / CFA / ACMA/ MBA. The age limit for the post is 26-34 years.

Data Engineer

A total of 9 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need PG/ PG Diploma (Relevant Discipline). The age limit for the post is 26-35 years.

Law Officer

A total of 5 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need a LLB Degree. The age limit for the post is 20-35 years.

Security

A total of 5 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need to have any Degree. The age limit for the post is 20-35 years.

Financial Analyst

A total of 8 vacancies are offered in this category. Required candidates for the post need to have any CA/ICWA. The age limit for the post is 26-35 years.

Click here to apply online

Click here for notification

Click here for official website