BSNL Recruitment 2023: Application invited for apprentice posts, Apply now

BSNL recruitment 2023 has invited eligible candidates for the recruitment post of apprenticeship training in Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Recruitment
BSNL Recruitment 2023

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana, and Uttarakhand Telecom Circle have invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year.

The apprenticeship is for one year.

According to BSNL Recruitment, the last date for submission of applications for Haryana Circle is 15.04.2023 and for Uttarakhand Circle is 10.04.2023. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply through the online portal.

BSNL Recruitment 2023 Closing Dates:

  • Haryana Telecom Service: 15/04/2023
  • Uttarakhand Telecom Service: 10/04/2023

BSNL Recruitment Vacancy Details:

  • Total No.of posts in Haryana: 40
  • Total No.of posts in Uttarakhand: 21

BSNL Recruitment Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates must have passed out with a graduate degree in technical or non-technical fields or hold a diploma in any stream or degree in any stream.

Age Limit: 

  • Maximum age limit- 25 years or less (Age relaxation will be available for reserved category as per govt norms)

BSNL Recruitment Salary Details: 

After selection, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 8000 to Rs 9000 per month.

How to apply for BSNL Recruitment: 

Candidates who are interested and meet all the eligibility criteria can apply through BOAT’s Govt. Portal –www.mhrdnats.gov.in to the BSNL Business Areas as Listed in Table A above before the closing dates mentioned above.

Click here to view the advertisement for BSNL Recruitment  2023 for Haryana Circle.

Click here to view the advertisement for BSNL Recruitment  2023 for Uttarakhand Circle.

