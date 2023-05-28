BECIL vacancy 2023: Online application will continue till June 6
Applications are invited by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for recruitment of four different posts.
Applications are invited by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for recruitment/empanelment of several manpowers purely on short term contract basis. As many as six posts will be filled with up during this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online till June 6, 2023.
Name and number of posts:
- Patient Care Attendant (PCA) (Female Attendant for OPD1 & OPD2): 4 posts
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (For OPD): 1 post
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (CGHS): 1 post
Essential qualification & Selection Criteria:
- Patient Care Attendant (PCA) (Female Attendant for OPD1 & OPD2): Class 10th Pass with GDA course from any Central/State recognized Institute
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (For OPD): Full Time Bachelor’s Degree with one year of experience in relevant field
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (CGHS): Full Time Bachelor’s Degree with one year of experience in relevant field
Application fee:
- General – Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
Consolidate fee per month:
- Patient Care Attendant (PCA) (Female Attendant for OPD1 & OPD2): Rs 17,498
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (For OPD): Rs 18,462
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) (CGHS): 18,462
How to apply:
- Visit the BECIL’s website becil.com to apply online.
Click here to read BECIL vacancy 2023 notification.