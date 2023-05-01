BECIL vacancy 2023: Online application deadline extended, check details

Advertisement

Good news for the job seekers who missed the deadline to apply for different vacant posts at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). BECIL had set April 27, 2023 as the deadline to apply for some vacant posts. However, now it has been now extended till May 16, 2023.

As per the As many as four posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

BECIL job vacancy 2023 details:

Name and number of posts:

EPABX Operator: 1

DG Set Operator: 1

Audio Video Operator: 1

HVAC (AC) Operator: 1

Qualification for BECIL job vacancy 2023:

EPABX Operator:

Qualification: Diploma in Networking / IT.

Essential: 5 Years in handling Commercial telephone switching system.

DG Set Operator:

Qualification: ITI in Electrical Engineering.

Essential: 3 Years in operation and maintenance of diesel generators and control panel.

Audio Video Operator:

Qualification: ITI / Diploma in Audio Video / Electronics.

Essential: 4 Years in setting up and operating audio and video equipment’s, expertise in arranging visual presentations & Video conferencing.

HVAC (AC) Operator:

Qualification: ITI in HVAC Engineering or Mechanical Engineering.

Essential: 02 Years in *Monitoring, Controlling, Maintaining & Repairing all HVAC equipment’s and components to manufactures recommendation, i.e. AHU’s, blowers, valves, motors, belts, bearing, filters, and lubrication etc.

Age limits:

EPABX Operator: Up to 30 years

DG Set Operator: Up to 30 years

Audio Video Operator: Up to 30 years

HVAC (AC) Operator: Up to 30 years.

Monthly Remuneration:

EPABX Operator: Rs.20,357/-

DG Set Operator: Rs.20,357/-

Audio Video Operator: Rs.20,357/-

HVAC (AC) Operator: Rs.18,499/-

Some important points for the applicants:

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. Reservation Policy will be followed as per Govt. directives. The maximum age limit will be relaxed in deserving cases.

Number of vacancies may get increase or decrease as per the requirement.

Preference will be given to local candidates, preferably who are already working in the same/similar department of posting.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

Application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post.

For applying, please visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before applying and making online payment of fee. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the ONLINE Application/ Registration is attached for reference. Registration fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance. Therefore, candidates/ applicant must ensure their eligibility before applying for the post. BECIL will not take responsibility for wrong application/ ineligible condition.

Candidates will be informed via email/telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction.

Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will be called for skill test/selection process. So please mention your complete educational qualification and work experience details in online application form. Mere filling the registration form will not confirm your suitability/selection for the post.

Candidates are requested to take printout of their Application Forms after online submission and retain with them for future reference.

Candidates who have applied earlier and appeared for selection process need not to apply again.

In case of any doubt/help please email as below:

For technical problem faced while applying online : [email protected] For queries other than technical : [email protected] OR 0120-4177860.

Click here to read the BECIL job vacancy 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of BECIL.