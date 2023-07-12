BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 250 posts of Field Assistant
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published a notification for the recruitment of vacant posts for Field Assistant.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published a notification for the recruitment of vacant posts for Field Assistant. The candidates who are interested in the vacancy are expected to read the complete notification and then apply online for the post. The interested candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the post is 20th July 2023.
Important details about the notification have been mentioned below.
Name of the post and vacancy details
Post: Field Assistant
Number of posts: 250
Qualification and eligibility
Interested candidates should have graduation degree in any recognized university. The candidates who are planning to apply for the job should be resident of Delhi/ NCR. They also should have strong knowledge of computer and command over Hindi language.
Age Limit
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age: 30 years
Period of engagement
Candidates will be engaged for a period of 3 months or more which may however not be extended beyond 31.12.2023.
Monthly Remuneration
The monthly remuneration for the selected candidates will be Rs 22,744.
Only shortlisted candidates as per above mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for skill test / selection process. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.
Click here to see notification