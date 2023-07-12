BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 250 posts of Field Assistant

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published a notification for the recruitment of vacant posts for Field Assistant.

Recruitment
By Pratyay 0
BECIL recruitment 2023
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published a notification for the recruitment of vacant posts for Field Assistant. The candidates who are interested in the vacancy are expected to read the complete notification and then apply online for the post. The interested candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the post is 20th July 2023.

Important details about the notification have been mentioned below.

Name of the post and vacancy details

Post: Field Assistant

Number of posts: 250

Qualification and eligibility

Interested candidates should have graduation degree  in any recognized university. The candidates who are planning to apply for the job should be resident of Delhi/ NCR. They also should have strong knowledge of computer and command over Hindi language.

Age Limit

Minimum age: 21 years

Must Read

UPSC Recruitment 2023 for Deputy Architect and other posts,…

NLC India Recruitment: Online application for huge vacancies…

HCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2023: Apply for 184…

Maximum age: 30 years

Period of engagement

Candidates will be engaged for a period of 3 months or more which may however not be extended beyond 31.12.2023.

Monthly Remuneration

The monthly remuneration for the selected candidates will be Rs 22,744.

Only shortlisted candidates as per above mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for skill test / selection process. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Click here to apply

Click here to see notification

Click here to check official website

You might also like
Recruitment

ICSIL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the post of Project Associate; Last date on…

Recruitment

Quality Council of India invites application for Examiner post: 553 vacancies…

Recruitment

ESIC Medical College and Hospital: Advertisement for Walk-in Interview for Professor,…

Recruitment

NMDC recruitment 2023: Application invited for 42 Executive Trainee posts, Check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans