Assam Police Recruitment 2023 deadline ending shortly, apply now

Good news for the job seekers especially for those who want to make a career in the police department. The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has issued four notifications for 943 vacancies.

The interested and eligible candidates will have to apply on the official website slprbassam.in before February 22, 2023 as the online application process is ending on Wednesday.

According to the notification issued by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, a total of 943 posts such as Safai Karmachari, Constable, Sub-Inspector, Sub-Officer, Emergency Rescuer, Tailor and Dresser.

Age limits for Assam Police Recruitment 2023:

Sub-Inspector and Sub-Officer: Between 20 and 24 years.

Constables: Between 18 and 25 years.

For other posts: between 18 and 40 years.

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification for Assam Police Recruitment 2023:

The candidates applying for Safai Karmachari should have passed class 6th and must have at least 1 year of relevant experience.

Candidates who want to apply for other posts will have to have completed their HSLC.

Click here to read the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 notification.