SECL Recruitment 2023: 10th pass candidates can apply for 405 posts

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has released a new notification for recruitment to the posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’ and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’. The application process is underway to fill up a total of 405 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.secl-cil.in. The last date for application form submission is February 23, 2023.

SECL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Last date to apply: February 23, 2023

SECL Recruitment 2023 SECL Vacancy

Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’- 350

Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’- 55

SECL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’ – Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board. Valid Mining Sirdar ship Certificate of competeny(un-restricted) issued by DGMS, Dhanbad.

Candidates can check more details regarding the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification given in the official website.

Age Limit

The applicant’s age should be between 18 to 30 years.

Application fee

For the General/OBC/EWS category- Rs 1,000.

Employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), members of the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/Women, and SECL employees do not need to pay the application fee.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in

Click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C” link.

Fill out the application form and upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Apply Here