Applications invited for 12472 vacancies in Gujarat police, know how to apply

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: The Gujarat police is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. A total of 12,472 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The organization aims at filling up vacancies for Cadre 3 posts. Positions of sub inspectors and jail constables will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. Application needs to be submitted via the official website of Gujarat police at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The application process has already begun from April 4. For further details, check below:

Eligibility for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Candidates applying for Constable posts need to have a 12th pass certificate

Candidates applying for Sub Inspector posts need to hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Minimum age limit for Constable: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit for Constable: 33 years of age

Minimum age limit for Sub inspector: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit for Sub inspector: 35 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on a Physical Test (Stage I) and a Main Examination (Stage II).

How to Apply