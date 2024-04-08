Applications invited for 12472 vacancies in Gujarat police, know how to apply

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: The Gujarat police is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. A total of 12,472 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The organization aims at filling up vacancies for Cadre 3 posts. Positions of sub inspectors and jail constables will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. Application needs to be submitted via the official website of Gujarat police at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The application process has already begun from April 4. For further details, check below:
Eligibility for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024
- Candidates applying for Constable posts need to have a 12th pass certificate
- Candidates applying for Sub Inspector posts need to hold a Bachelor’s degree.
- Minimum age limit for Constable: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit for Constable: 33 years of age
- Minimum age limit for Sub inspector: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit for Sub inspector: 35 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on a Physical Test (Stage I) and a Main Examination (Stage II).
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to first visit the official website of Gujarat Police at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
- From there, they need to click on the “Recruitment” section from the homepage.
- After which, they need to click on the recruitment notice and get themselves registered.
- Fill up the application form with all required information.
- Upload required documents and submit your application.