AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has published a notification for the recruitment of Group B and C vacant posts. The recruitment of the posts are on direct recruitment basis. The interested candidates can apply for the posts after reading the official details of the recruitment.
Application Fee
General, OBC, EWS: Rs 1000 (Application Fee + Processing Fee)
SC, ST, PwBD, Female, Ex-SM candidates: Rs 100 (Processing Fee)
Mode of Payment: Online
Important Dates
Apply online starts on: 05-08-2023
Last date to apply: 30 days from the publication of advertisement in Employment News
Date of exam: To be announced later
Vacancy Details and Posts
Sr Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade –I): 58 posts
B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (Post-certificate), B.Sc. Nursing (Post-basic)
PA to Principal: 1 post
Degree from a recognized University. Diploma/ Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute is desirable.
Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post
Degree from recognized University or its equivalent. MBA/ PG Diploma in management from recognized institutes is desirable.
Medical Social worker: 1 post
MA (Social Work) / MSW, with specialization in Medical Social Work, from a recognized University / Institution.
Assistant (NS): 1 post
Degree of recognized University or equivalent
Personal Assistant: 1 post
Degree of recognized University or equivalent. Diploma/Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute.
Librarian Grade-III: 1 post
Bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Service from a recognized University/ Institute along with 2 years’ Professional experience in a library of under Central/ State/ Autonomous/ Statutory organization/ PSU/ University.
Lab Technician: 2 posts
Essential Qualification: 10+2 with Science b) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
Desirable: B.Sc in Medical Lab Technology.
Upper Divisional Clerk: 2 posts
Essential Qualification: Degree from recognized university or equivalent and should have a proficiency in computers.
Lab Attendant Grade-II: 2 posts
Essential Qualification: 10+2 with Science b) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
The candidates are expected to have 2 year of experience in relevant field.