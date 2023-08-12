AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has published a notification for the recruitment of Group B and C vacant posts. The recruitment of the posts are on direct recruitment basis. The interested candidates can apply for the posts after reading the official details of the recruitment.

Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 1000 (Application Fee + Processing Fee)

SC, ST, PwBD, Female, Ex-SM candidates: Rs 100 (Processing Fee)

Mode of Payment: Online

Important Dates

Apply online starts on: 05-08-2023

Last date to apply: 30 days from the publication of advertisement in Employment News

Date of exam: To be announced later

Vacancy Details and Posts

Sr Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade –I): 58 posts

B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. (Post-certificate), B.Sc. Nursing (Post-basic)

PA to Principal: 1 post

Degree from a recognized University. Diploma/ Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute is desirable.

Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post

Degree from recognized University or its equivalent. MBA/ PG Diploma in management from recognized institutes is desirable.

Medical Social worker: 1 post

MA (Social Work) / MSW, with specialization in Medical Social Work, from a recognized University / Institution.

Assistant (NS): 1 post

Degree of recognized University or equivalent

Personal Assistant: 1 post

Degree of recognized University or equivalent. Diploma/Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute.

Librarian Grade-III: 1 post

Bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Service from a recognized University/ Institute along with 2 years’ Professional experience in a library of under Central/ State/ Autonomous/ Statutory organization/ PSU/ University.

Lab Technician: 2 posts

Essential Qualification: 10+2 with Science b) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

Desirable: B.Sc in Medical Lab Technology.

Upper Divisional Clerk: 2 posts

Essential Qualification: Degree from recognized university or equivalent and should have a proficiency in computers.

Lab Attendant Grade-II: 2 posts

Essential Qualification: 10+2 with Science b) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

The candidates are expected to have 2 year of experience in relevant field.