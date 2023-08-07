AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 650 posts of Medical Officer

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has published a notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer. There are a total of 650 vacant posts in the notification. The interested candidates are expected to apply online for the post from 12th August 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date for applying online: 12/08/2023

Last Date for applying online: 10/09/2023

Qualification

Upper Age Limit (for MBBS candidates): 30 years

Upper Age Limit (for PG Degree candidates): 35 years

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer

The candidates need to have MBBS or PG degree. A total of 650 seats are available under the notification. 585 seats are reserved for male while 65 seats are available for female candidates.

Age Limit – Candidates must not have attained the age of 30 years if holding an MBBS degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1994 are eligible) and 35 years if holding a PG degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1989 are eligible) as on 31 Dec 2023 respectively.)

If you are interested to check the details about the notification, you can go the Armed Forces medical College official website.