AAI recruitment: Apply to get job without exam, hefty salary

Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited applications from eligible candidates to apply on-line through AAI’s Website www.aai.aero for different posts. A total of 596 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The application process for these posts which has started on December 22, 2022, will continue till January 21, 2023.

Name and number of vacant posts:

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 62

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 84

Junior Executive (Electronics): 440

Junior Executive (Architecture): 10

Important dates:

Opening Date for receipt of On-Line Applications: 22/12/2022

Closing Date for submission of On-Line Applications: 21/01/2023

Availability of Schedule for Document Verification: Will be announced on AAI Website- aai.aero

Age limits:

Maximum age limit is 27 years as on : 21/01/2023

Pay Scale (IDA):

Junior Executive (E‐1) : Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)

Emoluments: In addition to Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, increment @ 3% of Basic Pay per annum, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and Other benefits which includes CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, etc., are admissible as per AAI rules. The Cost to Company per annum would be around Rs. 12 lakhs approximately.

Application fee:

Application Fee of Rs 300 is to be paid through ONLINE MODE ONLY. However, the SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Important links: