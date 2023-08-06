AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Executive

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Jr Assistant (Office), Sr Assistant (Accounts) and Jr Executive. The interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts after reading the vacancy details in the official notification.

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 1000

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female/ AAI Apprentices: No Fee

Important Dates

Applying Online starts from: 05/08/2023

Applying Online ends on: 04/09/2023

On-line examination (tentative date): To be announced later

Age Limit

Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant maximum age limit: 30 years

Junior Executive: 27 years

Age relaxation is applicable according to the rules.

Vacancy Details

Post Qualification Jr. Assistant (Office) 09 Sr. Assistant (Accounts) 09 Jr. Executive (Common Cadre) 237 Jr. Executive (Finance) 66 Jr. Executive (Fire Service) 3 Jr. Executive (Law) 18

Qualification details

Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate preferably B.Com

2 years’ of relevant experience in the field of preparation of Financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other Finance and Accounts related field experience.

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Any graduate

Junior Executive (Finance): B.Com with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.

Junior Executive (Fire Services): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. /Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.

Junior Executive (Law): Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation OR 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and candidate should be eligible to get himself enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India to do practice in courts in India.

Remuneration

Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1]: Rs.40000-3%-140000

Senior Assistant [Group-C: NE-6]: Rs.36000-3%-110000

Junior Assistant [Group-C: NE-4]: Rs.31000-3%-92000