AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Executive
AAI has published a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Executive.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Jr Assistant (Office), Sr Assistant (Accounts) and Jr Executive. The interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts after reading the vacancy details in the official notification.
Application Fee
General Candidates: Rs 1000
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female/ AAI Apprentices: No Fee
Important Dates
Applying Online starts from: 05/08/2023
Applying Online ends on: 04/09/2023
On-line examination (tentative date): To be announced later
Age Limit
Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant maximum age limit: 30 years
Junior Executive: 27 years
Age relaxation is applicable according to the rules.
Vacancy Details
|Post
|Qualification
|Jr. Assistant (Office)
|09
|Sr. Assistant (Accounts)
|09
|Jr. Executive (Common Cadre)
|237
|Jr. Executive (Finance)
|66
|Jr. Executive (Fire Service)
|3
|Jr. Executive (Law)
|18
Qualification details
Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate
Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate preferably B.Com
2 years’ of relevant experience in the field of preparation of Financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other Finance and Accounts related field experience.
Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Any graduate
Junior Executive (Finance): B.Com with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.
Junior Executive (Fire Services): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. /Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.
Junior Executive (Law): Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation OR 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and candidate should be eligible to get himself enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India to do practice in courts in India.
Remuneration
Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1]: Rs.40000-3%-140000
Senior Assistant [Group-C: NE-6]: Rs.36000-3%-110000
Junior Assistant [Group-C: NE-4]: Rs.31000-3%-92000