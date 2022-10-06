AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1,10,000, check details

AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India has invited online applications from the eligible candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4 level, Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6 level, at various AAI airports and other AAI Establishments in the above States/UT in Eastern Region.

Post details for AAI Recruitment 2022

1- Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6- 9 vacancies

2- Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6- 6 vacancies

3- Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4- 32 vacancies

Scale of pay for AAI Recruitment 2022

1- Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6- Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000/-

2- Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6- Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000/-

3- Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4- Rs 31,000 -3%- Rs 92,000/-

In addition to Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits etc. are admissible as per AAI Rules.

Essential Educational Qualification for AAI Recruitment 2022



Junior Assistant (Fire Service) – Candidates should have passed 10th standard. Also, three years Diploma in Mechanical / Automobile / Fire should be passed with at least 60 percent marks. Apart from this, those who are 12th pass with at least 50% marks can also apply. They should have Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Candidate should have Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering with two years experience.

Senior Assistant (Accounts)- Candidates should have done Graduation. Preference will be given to those who have done 3 to 6 months computer training course with B.Com. Also must have two years experience.

Age limit for AAI Recruitment 2022



Candidates age should be minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years as on 30 September 2022. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation.

Application fee for AAI Recruitment 2022

Candidates belonging to General and OBC Categor: ₹ 1,000/- Only (Rupees One Thousand Only) No application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Dependent of Ex-Serviceman killed in action/EWS candidates/apprentices completing 1 year of apprenticeship training in AAI. AAI will accept Application Fee through online net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI only. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances

Important dates for AAI Recruitment 2022

1- Registration & Profile Creation [Separate registration is required applying for multiple posts]- 12.10.2022

2- Completion of Application form with login details received in register email ID- 10.11.2022

3- Payment of application fee (If applicable)- 10.11.2022

NOTE: Applicants shall apply online only through Airports Authority of India Website (i.e. https://www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment) for the above post at AAI Airports/Establishments under AAI.

APPLICATION THROUGH OTHER THAN ONLINE MODE SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Candidates are required to go through the official notification to get all the details regarding the application procedure.

Click here to read the official notification.