AAI Recruitment 2022-23: 596 junior executive posts now open, check here for details

AAI Recruitment 2022-23: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started the application process for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022. Applications for these posts opened yesterday, that is, December 22, 2022. The applications can only be made online. No offline applications will be entertained.

Interested candidates can apply online through AAI’s official website: www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022-23 vacancy details

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)- 62

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)- 84

Junior Executive (Electronics)- 440

Junior Executive (Architecture)- 10

It should be noted that the vacancies mentioned above are the total number of vacancies for each post, including the reserved and non-reserves categories.

AAI Recruitment 2022-23 eligibility criteria

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical

Junior Executive (Electronics)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics

Junior Executive (Architecture)- Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture

The following things should be noted while considering eligibility criteria:

Degree should be from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. (IIT/IIM/IIMS/XLRI/TISS, etc.) recognized by Government of India Percentage of marks- Minimum 60% marks or equivalent for Bachelor’s Degree.

AAI Recruitment 2022-23 important dates

Opening Date for receipt of On-Line Applications: 22/12/2022

Closing Date for submission of On-Line Applications: 21/01/2023

Availability of Schedule for Document Verification: Will be announced on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022-23 payscale

Junior Executive (E‐1) : Rs.40000 – 3%-140000 (E-1)

In addition to Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, increment @ 3% of Basic Pay per annum, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and Other benefits which includes CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, etc., are admissible as per AAI rules.

The Cost to Company per annum would be around Rs. 12 lakhs approximately

AAI Recruitment 2022-23 how to apply

Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the advertisement. Furnishing of false information will be a disqualification and AAI will not be responsible for any consequence of furnishing of such false information.

Candidates are required to apply On-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS”. No other means of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances. Incomplete application will be summarily rejected. Candidate should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment process. The candidates are requested to check regularly their e-mail/AAI’s website for any communication from AAI. Before starting to fill up the on-line application, the candidates should keep at hand, the following documents:

His/her educational qualification details with percentage of marks/GATE Score Card etc., as per eligibility criteria

His/her personal details

His/her Caste/Category Certificate (for ST/SC/OBC (NCL)/EWS/PWD Candidates)

His/her Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-Serviceman Candidates

His/her scanned copy of latest passport size coloured photograph (not more than 03 months old) and signature, as per dimensions specified in notification

Any other details/documents required relating to eligibility criteria

Application Fee of Rs.300/- (Rs. Three Hundred only) is to be paid through ONLINE MODE ONLY. However, the SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Click here to read the official notification.