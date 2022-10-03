Watch: Man gets bitten by cobra on the lip while trying to kiss it

Several snake videos often enlighten the Internet. While some amazes us, most of them are just scary. In light of it, yet another video featuring a cobra has surfaced online and is heart wrenching. In the now viral video, a Karnataka man can be seen trying to kiss the snake on its head but the reptile didn’t seem to like it.

Shared on Twitter by Hate Detector, the 30-seconds clip shows a man trying to kiss the back of cobra. But the horror took over when the snake suddenly turned back and bit him on the lip. The incident took place at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district.

According to the reports, the man is a reptile rescuer.

After biting the man, the snake can then be seen slithering away. While other people tried to catch it, the reptile didn’t hesitate to attack them and then ran away.

Watch Video Here:

In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka‘s #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite.#ViralVideo #Snake pic.twitter.com/d3ge1A5Wx6 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 1, 2022

Reportedly, the man survived the snake bite. So far, the video has garnered more than 4.8k views and tons of comments. The man’s action has not been appreciated by Netizens and while many were furious, others started a meme fest. One user wrote. “Survived??? Really? But wonder what prompted him to attempt this in the first place. Can say he got what he asked for.” Another comment read, “This falls under the head.. “why women live longer than men.”

Take a look at some other reactions: