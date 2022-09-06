Viral video: Doctor seen saving patient having heart attack, why is internet divided?

Doctors are often compared to Gods because they are the only ones who know how to save a person who is dying. Even though other professionals do intervene at times to help save an individual, only doctors are the ones who specialize in it. They are capable of pulling a patient out of death’s grasp with their knowledge. In such a situation, it is no wonder that doctors are treated with a lot of respect and reverence. One such video has come to light recently where it seems the doctor saves a patient having a heart attack, but the internet can’t seem to agree.

The incident being discussed took place in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. The video shows a man visiting the doctor accompanied by two other younger people- a boy and a girl. While talking to the doctor, the older man seems to be suffering some discomfort, as starts fidgeting in his chair. He taps on the table to grab the attention of the doctor sitting across from him. The doctor stops talking when he starts tapping and looks at him. The man’s head then falls back as he seemingly becomes unconscious. When the man’s head falls backward, the doctor can be seen rushing to his side and thumping his chest with his fist. After a few thumps, the man seems to regain consciousness and sits up straight. Upon seeing this, the doctor asks him if he is fine and goes back to his chair when the man says he feels okay.

The doctor who saves the patient having a heart attack in the video has been identified as Dr. Arjun Adnaik. He was named in the video shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik on Twitter. Dhananjay Mahadik is also from Kolhapur. He posted the video with the caption “This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes”.

While some people on the internet agreed wholeheartedly with his sentiments, others were not quite sure.

Comments on the post included things like “Great Job”, and “Kudos”.

However, some other people were a bit more sceptical and said it looked fake, staged, or was a publicity stunt.

When I went to CPR training, I was asked to start the circulation by pushing hard in this way.

What is your opinion on this video?