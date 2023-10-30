This ‘spooky’ lake emits frightening blue flames, watch viral video

The Kawah Ijen Lake of East Java in Indonesia is a ‘spooky’ lake that emits frightening blue flames. Recently, the video of this lake was shared on social media and the same went viral within no time.

These ‘spooky’ blue flames in the lake are ignited by sulfuric gases escaping from the cracks in the volcanic crater. It creates a surreal night-time spectacle.

Instagram users esa_earth and europeanspaceagency shared the video and captioned the post as follows:

Welcome to Kawah Ijen Lake, in East Java, Indonesia. Geologists call it the “The largest acid barrel on Earth”, due to its high concentration of sulfuric acid and various minerals, which also give the lake its stunning blue-greenish colour. One of the most spectacular phenomena at Kawah Ijen is its famous blue flames. These eerie blue flames are ignited by sulfuric gases escaping from the cracks in the volcanic crater , creating a surreal nighttime spectacle.

The post has so far earned a number of comments.

Been there. Be careful with the sulfur plumes, you can hardly breathe even with the protection mask on, reads a comment.

Another user commented, “welcome to my country Indonesia, a country filled with many volcanoes.”

Given the whole “fire and brimstone” rep that Hell has, this acid pool might just be the true Hell on Earth, reads another comment to the post.

I’ve been there.. It’s hard to breath when you go down to see the flame. In the same time you just amaze with the beauty phenomenon. I’m agree.. it’s truly spooky flame, commented another user.

Watch the video here: