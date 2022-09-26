This 38-year old man in Japan gets paid to do nothing, Know why

Our world is a vast place and there lives many kinds of people who does various types of things to make an earning. But, have you heard of anyone who is being paid for doing nothing?

This may sound bizarre! but, a 38-year Tokyo resident is getting paid for doing nothing and for simply existing.

Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job. As per a report of Reuters, the 38-year-old man charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. He said that he basically rents himself out.

Morimoto said his job is to be wherever his clients want him to be and to do nothing in particular. He also added that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years. Morimoto currently has around a quarter of a million followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his clients. Some of them are his repeat customers. Interestingly, one customer has hired him 270 times.

During this time, he has gone to a park with a person who wanted to play on a see-saw. He has also beamed and waved through a train window at a complete stranger who wanted a sendoff. However, doing nothing doesn’t mean Morimoto accepts all types of requests. He has turned down offers to move a fridge and go to Cambodia, and anything of sexual nature.

Morimoto recently accepted a request from a client who wanted to wear a saree outside. He accompanied Aruna Chida, a 27-year-old data analyst who was clad in a sari and had a sparse conversation with her over tea and cakes. Chida reportedly wanted to wear the Indian garment out in public but was worried it might embarrass her friends. So she turned to Morimoto for companionship. The companionship business is now Morimoto’s sole source of income. In fact he supports his wife and child with this income.