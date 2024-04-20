Tamil Nadu couple’s IPL-Themed wedding invite featuring MS Dhoni amuses internet

People always go one extra mile to show their love for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. But when it comes to Chennai Super Kings and most-loved Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the love has no limit. Meanwhile a couple from Tamil Nadu showed their love for CSK with their unique wedding invite. The wedding invite is IPL-themed and feature MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

After being shared on social media platform Instagram, the post has garnered over 92 thousand likes. The invite further has language and terms inspired by a cricket match with the use of words like “Match Preview” and “Match prediction”.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Now Royal Pans will copy and find every possible way to counter.” Another person wrote, “I hope they didn’t sell their invitations outside in black.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “More whsitles for the beautiful partnership and innings to follow.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “May ur partnership hit 100.” A fifth person wrote, “May this new start, Bring all the joy and happiness in your life.May you always stay in love with each other. Wishing you both a Super Happy Married Life.” Another X user said, “Thala for a reason.”