Shopping every 15 days, Gym daily: Couple signs contract after wedding, Know what more on the list

Many couples in India have grabbed attention for breaking traditions and stereotypes during their wedding, but this couple from Assam has signed a contract after the wedding. It has gone viral on social media and has left the netizens amazed.

Shanti Prasad, 24 of Guwahati dressed in red lehenga exchanged vows with Chintu Rai on June 21 and signed a contract with a list of do’s and dont’s.

A clip has been shared by Wedlock Photography Assam on their Instagram handle.

Under the contract, the bride “must and should wear saree everyday” and late-night parties are allowed only with the spouse. The list includes, “Sunday morning breakfast tum banogay” while there was no mention of who would cook meals on the other days of the week. “Always say yes to Ghar ka khana.”

Other conditions in the contract included eating only one pizza every month, going to the gym every day, shopping after every 15 days, and clicking good pictures at every party.

The video has gained more than 39.4 million views and over 2.1 million likes.