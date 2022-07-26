Shocking! Snake head in flight meal? Watch viral video

We all get shivers when we hear the word “snake,” and seeing one would make us flee for our lives. But what if you find a couple of snake heads in your food?

In a recent incident, a Turkish-German leisure Airline flight attendant was horrified after discovering a severed snake head in an in-flight meal, giving a literal meaning to the phrase “snakes on a plane.”

The shocking incident occurred on a SunExpress flight from Ankara, Turkey, to Düsseldorf, Germany, on July 21, according to the aviation blog ‘One Mile at a Time.’ The flight crew claimed they were eating their crew meal, and almost immediately after taking a few bites, they noticed a snake’s head buried among the potatoes and vegetables. One of the airline’s staff recorded and shared a video of the meal with the snake’s head on social media. As per reports, an investigation has already been order to find out truth regarding the shocking incident.

Take a look at the video:

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

A company providing catering suspended pic.twitter.com/nAgg2wSUIK — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) July 26, 2022



The viral video has received over 2000 views to date and is still growing by the minute. The video was shared on Twitter by “HandyJoe” with the handle @DidThatHurt2. Netizens are outraged by this horrific incident and have slammed the Airlines with sarcastic but mostly negative comments. Some of the comments read as follows:

This is not the first time something like this has occurred. As per reports, earlier this year in February, a snake was allegedly discovered in an in-flight meal on a flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. As soon as this horrible incident occurred, the flight was diverted to Kuching.