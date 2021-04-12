No Meals On Domestic Flights Under 2 Hours To Check Covid Risk: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: Keeping in view the rapid rise in the second wave of Covid-19 strain, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry baned meals in all domestic flights under 2 hours with an aim to contain the virus.

The announcement comes on a day when India overtook Brazil and reported nearly 1.70 lakh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ever recorded since the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, the aviation ministry also ordered all airlines to ensure only pre-packaged snacks, meals and beverages are served.

Here’s what the order said:

All trays, plates and cutlery must be completely disposable with no re-use for business and economy classes.

Used rotatable trays, plates and cutleries must be cleaned and disinfected before re-use.

Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages should be served in sole disposable cans or containers.

All used rotatable trays, plates, cutleries should be disposed off by crew members.

Crew members should wear a fresh set of gloves for each service.

Meanwhile, the ban on international flights has been extended till April 30, 2021.