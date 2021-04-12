No Meals On Domestic Flights Under 2 Hours To Check Covid Risk: Civil Aviation Ministry
New Delhi: Keeping in view the rapid rise in the second wave of Covid-19 strain, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry baned meals in all domestic flights under 2 hours with an aim to contain the virus.
The announcement comes on a day when India overtook Brazil and reported nearly 1.70 lakh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ever recorded since the COVID-19 outbreak.
On the other hand, the aviation ministry also ordered all airlines to ensure only pre-packaged snacks, meals and beverages are served.
Here’s what the order said:
- All trays, plates and cutlery must be completely disposable with no re-use for business and economy classes.
- Used rotatable trays, plates and cutleries must be cleaned and disinfected before re-use.
- Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages should be served in sole disposable cans or containers.
- All used rotatable trays, plates, cutleries should be disposed off by crew members.
- Crew members should wear a fresh set of gloves for each service.
Meanwhile, the ban on international flights has been extended till April 30, 2021.