MS Dhoni’s relationship advice to bachelors goes viral after panel discussion

A segment of a panel discussion featuring former cricketer MS Dhoni, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and influencer Sharan Hegde at the Prabhav 2023 event organized by Rigi has gone viral, drawing considerable attention on social media platforms. In this segment, MS Dhoni provides unique insights and humorous advice on relationships, specifically directed at bachelors.

The discussion began with Tanmay Bhat seeking personal advice from Dhoni, expressing the desire for stability in his life amidst the chaos of fame. Bhat asked Dhoni about the impact of finding stability in a personal relationship. Dhoni’s response quickly gained widespread attention.

Dhoni humorously quipped, “Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer, ye mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai [Bachelors, those who have girlfriends, often have a misconception, which I would like to clear by ending this answer – don’t think that your partner is different].”

The video of this segment was shared on October 26 and has since garnered over 2.8 lakh views and continues to attract more attention. It also sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section, with viewers sharing their thoughts on Dhoni’s lighthearted relationship advice.

“Bro’s been watching too many memes lately,” commented one user. Another user praised Dhoni, saying, “Dhoni literally finishes best.” A third expressed, “Thala speaking facts.” “What a hit by Dhoni. It’s gone out of the stadium,” shared a fourth. A fifth viewer playfully remarked, “Lekin Mahi, meri wali sach me alag hai [But Mahi, my partner is really different].”