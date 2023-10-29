Viral video: Women’s belly dance to San Sanana remix sets social media on fire

A woman has set social media ablaze with her mesmerizing belly dance to the remix of the song “San Sanana” by Farooq Got Audio. The video, originally posted on October 11, has rapidly gone viral, amassing over 2.3 million views, along with numerous likes and comments that are pouring in.

The dance video shows the woman, identified as Manisha Dagore, gracefully donning a black outfit as she effortlessly grooves to the beats of the remix. Her dance is not confined to mere moves; it’s an intricate synchronization of emotions and expressions that beautifully complement the music.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Manisha Dagore, who is the star of the performance herself. She can be seen dancing in her home’s living space, where she transforms her surroundings into a stage. As the remix of “San Sanana” begins to play, she lip-sync the song and matches every beat with grace and precision.

Manisha’s performance has garnered a flood of admiration and praise from viewers worldwide. Comments on the post include expressions of sheer amazement, with one individual hailing it as “super dance,” while another humorously claims, “I think my Instagram will burn.”

A third user added, “Damn girl, you are fire!” and a fourth simply stated, “Oh my God! You are absolutely stunning.”

The post has also been met with a wave of love and fire emojis from countless others, underlining the widespread appreciation for the woman’s remarkable talent and mesmerizing performance.