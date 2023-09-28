Ganesh puja: Huge laddu weighting 25 quintals to be auctioned at Talcher of Odisha

Angul: In an interesting happening, a huge laddu weighing more thatn 25 quintals will be auctioned today during the Ganesh Puja of Talcher in Angul district of Odisha. This is claimed to be the biggest laddu of the State.

Today is the main attraction of the famous Talcher Ganesh Puja, as the Agyana laddu of Lord Gajanan and the agyanmala will be auctioned.

Talcher MLA will make this ladoo completely and hand it over to the Central Ganesh Puja Committee.

This year, the quantity of this laddu is 25 quintals, which means two and a half tons.

For three long days, 40 artisans were engaged in making this ladu. Today, after a grand procession around the city, worship will be held near the Ganesh temple in Talcher and from there it will be taken to the stage at the Melana padia in the Badadanda Sahi.

There the auction will begin. This year, about Rs 15 lakh have been approximately spent for making of this laddu, while the auction is expected to fetch more than 30 lakh rupees.

