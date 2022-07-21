Friends present such gift seeing which bride & groom get very shy and laugh aloud; Watch viral video

There is no doubt that the family members of both the bride and groom never leave any stones unturned to make their marriage ceremony a memorable one. However, it is the presence of the friends that adds more colour to the wedding. Both the groom and bride invite friends who add much laughter and jokes throughout the wedding. There are many such videos on social media, in which the groom’s friends are seen having fun.

One such video has now massively gone viral. In the video, which has been shared on the Instagram page named kichus_abi, the bride and groom are seen sitting on the stage and the groom’s friends reach there and presented him a gift by taping on polythene.

The groom was asked by friends to open the gift instantly. The groom started laughing at first and understood that friends must have made some jokes. The bride also starts looking at that packet with great interest and enthusiasm. When the groom started opening that gift pack, his friends who were standing near him were seen laughing out loud.

What was more interesting was the expression of the bride sitting next to the groom. She was very shy and at the same time was surprised.

Watch the video here: