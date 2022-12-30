Bride and groom’s romantic wedding photoshoot goes wrong, video viral

It’s wedding season, and you might have surely been invited to a couple of these celebrations. However, if the festivities are of one of your best friends or relatives, you might also be able to observe the rituals and pre-wedding scenes that take place during the extravaganza. In modern times, one of these marital customs includes a pre-wedding photoshoot, where you observe the couple making an array of romantic and aesthetic poses. In light of it, a couple too tried to make their wedding day special with a pre-wedding shoot, but unfortunately, it went horribly wrong.

The now-viral video shared on the Instagram page ‘Prewedding in Jaipur’ shows a yet-to-be-married bride and groom dressed in beautiful traditional wedding attires. In the short clip, they can be seen trying to do a photo shoot where the groom is asked to twirl the bride in a romantic manner. But unfortunately, while doing so, the groom tripped on the bride’s heavy lehenga and lost balance. As a result, both of them fell to the ground.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prewedding in jaipur (@jaipur_preweddings)

With 35 million views so far, the video has triggered a ton of reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, “Definitely fallen in love!” and another comment read, “New fear unlocked.”

Here’s how others reacted:

