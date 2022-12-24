Watch! Amazing video of biggest wedding cake that fit the bride and groom inside

The wedding is definitely one of the most special days in any person’s life. People do everything in their power to make the day as memorable as possible, not just for themselves, but also for everyone in attendance. People who can afford to, spare no expense to make the d-day as extravagant as possible, spending unimaginable amounts of money on everything, starting from their outfits, to decorations, to the food. One such luxurious wedding has left the internet stunned as it featured one of the biggest wedding cakes ever seen, one that fit both the bride and groom inside the cake!

The wedding we are talking about happens to be that of Alice Abdel Aziz. Aziz is a Lebanese reality star who is the star of the Beirut based reality show, ‘The Sister’. The show has a strong resemblance to ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. 27-year-old Aziz tied the knot with her boyfriend Ali Tleiss in May 2018. Now, thanks to various social media sites, a clip of her wedding cake is going viral.

The fashion blogger can be seen with her husband from what appears to be a humongous, and beautifully decorated cake. Just when you think that there is no way that could be a real, edible cake, and pass it off as a gimmicky showpiece, the couple proceeds to eat the walls of the cake, while they are still inside!

The video which Aziz uploaded on her Instagram handle had a caption claiming that it was the tallest wedding cake in the world. Though there has been no confirmation from any official record books regarding this matter, one can understand why this might not be a, ahem, “tall” claim.

Watch the video of the wedding cake here:

The theme of Aziz’s wedding was ‘Wonderland’, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The bride’s gown, designed by Rami Kadi featured actual lights!

Take a look at the beautifully decorated, magical venue as well!

Now that’s what we call an extravagant wedding! What do you think?