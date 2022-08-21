Anand Mahindra shares the most valuable advice from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 on August 14. A sudden cardiac arrest was the reason behind his untimely demise. Reflecting on the situation, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post which reflected most valuable advice from late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Anand Mahindra in his post shared a screenshot of Jhunjhunwala’s byte from an old interview, where the latter asked people to focus most on health, rather than accumulating wealth. The post read, “This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s an advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.” The post ends with a hashtag ‘Sunday Thoughts’.

In the screenshot that the post carried, the ace investor said,’’My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that’’. The post by Mr Mahindra has received 1,369 Retweets and 6806 likes at the time this article was written. Twitter users shared their personal opinion on the advice given by the Ace Investor.

One user said, “It’s rightly said Health is Wealth,” while another said “Truth of Life”. Another user said that it all came down to the ‘choices that we make’. “We must learn to make better choices at every stage in our life,” he added.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, sons Aryaman Jhunjhunwala and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala, and daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala was also the promoter of the recently started airline Akasa Air. The veteran investor, also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street had a net worth of around $5.5 billion, said a Forbes report recently.

Speaking about Anand Mahindra, the veteran businessman keeps sharing important lessons and humorous messages through his official Twitter handle from time to time.