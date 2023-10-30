60-year-old man coming from Indore to Puri on bicycle to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, watch

Puri: A 60-year-old man is reportedly coming from Indore to Puri on a bicycle to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath. He set out from his house in Indore of Madhya Pradesh 32 days ago and is expected to reach Puri of Odisha within coming 4 to 5 days.

Meet Suresh Chouhan, the 60 year old man who is an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath. He is a tent house worker by profession. He earns a small income. Yet his passion to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath has drawn him from far Indore to Puri.

Chouhan takes rest after riding his bicycle for 50 kilometres a day. He consumes meal only once in the evening. He is expected to reach Puri within 5 days.

Every year he travels to different places of pilgrimage. In the last 20 years, he has travelled to different parts of India.

This is the month of Kartika. And getting a glimpse of Lord Jagannath in this holy month is considered high virtue earning.

The relation between Lord Jagannath and his devotees is unique. As per legends Lord Jagannath halted his journey during Rath Jatra as Salabega failed to reach Puri on time. However, as he prayed, Lord Jagannath halted his journey till he arrived. This is as per a popular legend.

Other than the legend of Bhakta Salabega, there are many other divine astonishing legends related to Lord Jagannath. And that is the reason he is known as Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe.

Watch the video here: