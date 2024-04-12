Odisha: Former minister Kamala Das passes away, see details here

Cuttack: Former Minister of Odisha Kamala Das has passed away in Cuttack, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday. According to reliable reports, the former Minister was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, when she breathed her last.

Kamala Das was the Former Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development (WCD) in Odisha. Kamala Das breathed her last at the age of 79. She was admitted to the medical center due to health problems since a long time.

It has been reported that she passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. However, it is being said that there was an infection in her lungs. Initially, Kamala was being treated at a hospital in Bhubaneswar and then she was shifted to Cuttack.

Kamala Das was born on 16 August 1945. Kamala Das was active in Odisha politics as a Janata Dal worker. Kamala Das served as the former MLA of Bhogarai and also served as a Minister. In 1990, for the first time, she contested the Assembly elections on a Janata Dal ticket and won. Later, she was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Bhogarai Legislative Assembly Constituency in 1995-2005.

But later after the formation of Biju Janata Dal, she joined BJD and then left BJD and joined Indian National Congress and again left Congress and joined BJD in 2014.

