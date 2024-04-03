Bhrugu Baxipatra and Prakash Behera join BJD in mega Mishrana Parba

Bhubaneswar: Bhrugu Baxipatra and Prakash Behera joined BJD today that is on Wednesday in a mega Mishrana Parba organized by the party in Bhubaneswar.

Bhrugu Baxipatra had quit BJP and has now joined BJD. He has resigned from the post of primary member of BJP, said reports on Wednesday.

The resignation letter has been sent to the state BJP president. In his resignation letter, he wrote, ‘For the last 23 years, as a member, I have made all efforts for the betterment of the party in the state.” He fulfilled all the responsibilities given by the party with determination, hard work and determination he said.

However, “I am grateful that the party has faith in me to increase various organizational and political activities.” But in the past few days I have been made to feel that I or my services are no longer needed in the party.

He further wrote, “So I decided to quit. He has mentioned in his resignation letter that he will continue his work in the service of the people and the development of Odisha.”

It is further worth mentioning that, the former MLA Prakash Behera left BJP and BJD. Prakash Behera resigned from BJP, said reliable reports.

According to reports, Prakash Behera was the President of Cuttack district BJP party. He has sent his resignation letter to the BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

Reports say that, Prakash Behera became MLA once from Salepur seat. He was MLA from 2014 to 2019.