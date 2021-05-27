New-Delhi: Zydus Cadilla on Wednesday has sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake human testing of its novel monoclonal antibody cocktail that can neutralise COVID-19 infection.

ZRC-3308 is a cocktail of 2 anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.

Zydus Cadila today announced that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID 19.

Zydus is currently seeking permission to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials from the DCGI.

Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.

