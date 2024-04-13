YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana, dies

Chandigarh: A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Garvit and Nandini aged 25 and 22.

According to reports, the duo were YouTubers living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

On being informed about the incident, the police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted.

The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.