Youth stabbed to death over matchbox in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended

New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles over refusal to give a matchbox in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, police said.

The juveniles have been apprehended in this connection, the police said.

Sharing the details, police said that on Saturday, information was received regarding a stabbing incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The police team found that there was a pool of blood inside of an auto-rickshaw and its surroundings.

“It came into notice that the injured was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital. Thereafter, the police reached Hindu Rao Hospital and collected a medico-legal case (MLC) report. The deceased was declared brought dead by the doctors,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M. K. Meena.

The DCP said that thereafter, the crime scene was inspected and the statement of an eyewitness was recorded.

During the probe, the police team tasked to crack the case, based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, apprehended two juveniles.

“One knife, which was used in the commission of offence has been recovered,” said the DCP.

On questioning, the duo revealed that one of them had asked the victim to give him a matchbox, but he refused to do so, and hot arguments were exchanged between them.

“Meanwhile, one juvenile had assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged knife. Thereafter, both absconded. It has come to notice that one of the apprehended juveniles was also previously involved in the heinous crime,” the DCP added.