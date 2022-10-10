Yogi announces three-day state mourning on Mulayam’s death

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.

He said in a statement that the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology.

UP Speaker Satish Mahana has also expressed grief at the death of the veteran leader.

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82, confirmed Akhilesh Yadav.

He was under treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital since last week.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is in the ICU of a Gurugram hospital, is “quite critical”, the hospital said on Sunday.

The Medanta hospital said that he is on life saving drugs, and being treated in the ICU by “a comprehensive team of specialists”.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted in the hospital for the treatment and shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened.

According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 a.m. on Monday. His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

(IANS)