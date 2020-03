Yes Bank ATMs and Branches Full of Cash, RBI to Lift Regulation Today

Bhubaneswar: The customers of Yes Bank can now heave a sigh of relief.

The regulations placed on the bank by RBI shall be lifted by 6 pm today.

The bank will be back to its regular functioning as soon as the regulation is lifted.

All the bank branches and ATMs will have sufficient cash.

Alll the customers will be able to withdraw cash of upto Rs. 50,000/-