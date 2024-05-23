Watch: Uttarakhand Cops SUV enters AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest nursing officer

Uttarakhand Police drove an SUV inside the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to arrest a nursing officer and a video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the police car is seen driving through a crowded emergency ward, with rows of patients in beds on both sides. A group of security officials are seen clearing the way for the SUV, pushing stretchers carrying patients out of the way. The car zooms ahead with several police officers visible inside it.

According to reports, the accused nursing officer Satish Kumar allegedly touched the doctor inappropriately and later sent text messages apologizing for his immoral act. Later, the doctor filed a complaint with the hospital administration, prompting an internal inquiry.

The incident sparked significant outrage among the hospital’s staff members, who protested outside the dean’s office.

Sandeep Kumar, AIIMS-Rishikesh PRO, stated, “The accused was suspended on Tuesday based on the complaint filed by the doctor. An internal complaint committee is investigating the allegations in accordance with the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. She had also filed an FIR on Tuesday and the police have detained the accused.”