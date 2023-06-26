Watch: Four men rob car at gunpoint, Rs 2 lakh looted in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel

New-Delhi: A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi, the police said.

Reports say, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, the complainants Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent with a firm in Chandni Chowk along with his friend Jigar Patel were heading towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver a bag full of cash when they were robbed.

The entire incident was caught on a security camera installed in the tunnel. The video shows four robbers on two motorcycles followed the Ola cab, Of the four, two get off their bikes and was seen pointing the gun at the two men in the cab, while the other one collects the cash bag from the backseat. They then flee the spot.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

A case was registered and have launched manhunt to arrest the robbers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the resignation of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, over the incident of robbery in which a delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants in the Pragati Maidan area.

LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens,” read his tweet.