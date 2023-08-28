Vladimir Putin designates Russian Foreign Minister for G20 Summit in Delhi

New Delhi: In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his decision to abstain from attending the upcoming G20 Summit hosted by Delhi. Instead, Putin has designated Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, to represent the country at the summit, scheduled to take place next weekend. This announcement was made through a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The interaction between the two leaders took place in the wake of their participation in the BRICS Summit held in South Africa last week. During the conversation, both leaders discussed a range of issues spanning bilateral cooperation, regional dynamics, and global concerns.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his understanding of President Putin’s choice and extended India’s gratitude for Russia’s supportive role in presiding over the G20 for the current year.

The Prime Minister’s Office also disclosed that both leaders pledged to maintain ongoing communication in the future.

Speculation about Putin’s potential absence from the G20 Summit arose following a statement from the Kremlin. The statement alluded to the global scrutiny faced by President Putin due to his involvement in the conflict with Ukraine. The International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued an arrest warrant for him on allegations of war crimes related to the Ukrainian conflict. This situation has led to concerns over his potential arrest while traveling abroad.

President Putin’s decision to deliver a virtual address at the BRICS Summit, rather than attending in person, was driven by similar considerations regarding potential legal actions against him abroad.

Denis Alipov, the Russian envoy to India, had earlier addressed inquiries regarding Russia’s representation at the G20 Summit, stating that an official announcement on the matter would be forthcoming.