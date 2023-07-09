Violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal: Re-polling to be held in 4 GPs

Calcutta: Re-polling will be held in four violence-hit grama panchayats of West Bengal, informed the State Election Commission (SEC).

As per the SEC, the re-polling will be held tomorrow in four gram panchayats namely Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas.

At least 17 people were killed following violence between the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), Congress and BJP following massive violence that occurred during panchayat elections in different parts of West Bengal yesterday.

A day after the violence-marred panchayat polls, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose left for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Although the Governor himself had not specified the purpose of his visit to the national capital, Raj Bhavan sources said that he might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a detailed report on the incidents of clashes, and violence in the panchayat polls in the state on Saturday.