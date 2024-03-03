Uttar Pradesh board exam paper leak prime suspect arrested

Agra: The prime suspect of Uttar Pradesh Board exams paper leak case has been arrested in Agra. The arrested accused has been identified as Vinay Chaudhary.

According to reports, Chaudhary was arrested when he was trying to flee to Rajasthan. It is worth mentioning here that the question papers of mathematic and biology exams of Uttar Pradesh class 12 board were allegedly shared on social media group in Agra, an hour after the examination began on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the leakage of the question papers was not accidental but a deliberate attempt to compromise the integrity of the examination.

Following the leak of question papers, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, lodged a complaint with the police in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.

The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others have been named in the complaint, the FIR said.

It is alleged that the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board question papers were leaked on the WhatsApp group “All Principals Agra” by the principal’s son.

Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Mukesh Agrawal, said, “We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act.”

The question papers were shared an hour after the exam began in the second shift, officials said.